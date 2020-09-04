Cognex Corp has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (CGNX, MLAB, KEYS, BMI, ZBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cognex Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.37. Mesa Labs is next with a EV/Sales of 9.06. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.53.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 3.83, and Zebra Tech Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.30.

