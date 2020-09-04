Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CHGG, ABCD, BFAM, LOPE, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.21. Following is Cambium Learning with a EV/Sales of 4.54. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.27.

Grand Canyon Edu follows with a EV/Sales of 3.35, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.92.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Strayer Educatio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Strayer Educatio in search of a potential trend change.