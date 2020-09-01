Cable One Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CABO, CHTR, MSGN, CMCSA, GNCMA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.74. Charter Commun-A is next with a EV/Sales of 4.86. Msg Networks- A ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.58.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a EV/Sales of 3.11, and Gen Comm-A rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.92.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gen Comm-A on March 17th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Gen Comm-A have risen 80.0%. We continue to monitor Gen Comm-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.