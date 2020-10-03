Brady Corp - A is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (BRC, CMPR, LABL, EBF, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Brady Corp - A ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.10. Following is Cimpress Nv with a EV/Sales of 1.62. Multi-Color Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.35.

Ennis Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.13, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.02.

