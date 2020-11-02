Alico Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry (ALCO, LMNR, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Alico Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.38. Following is Limoneira Co with a EV/Sales of 3.25. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.71.

Ingredion Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.33, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.52.

