Air Lease C is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (AL, AYR, TGH, CAI, WLFC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Air Lease C ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 9.27. Following is Aircastle Ltd with a EV/Sales of 8.38. Textainer Group ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 6.72.

Cai Internationa follows with a EV/Sales of 6.24, and Willis Lease rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.62.

