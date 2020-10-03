Aaon Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Building Products Industry (AAON, AWI, ALLE, TREX, SSD)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 6.62. Armstrong World is next with a EV/Sales of 5.22. Allegion Plc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.87.

Trex Co Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 4.76, and Simpson Mfg rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.43.

