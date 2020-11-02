Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT, BUFF, MKC, HSY, BETR)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 14.26. Blue Buffalo Pet is next with a EV/Sales of 6.23. Mccormick-N/V ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.23.

Hershey Co/The follows with a EV/Sales of 4.65, and Amplify Snack Br rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.04.

