Shares of Kimball Intl -B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (KBAL, MLHR, SCS, KNL, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Kimball Intl -B ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 12.0%. Herman Miller is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,461.2%. Steelcase Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,661.7%.

Knoll Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,475.0%, and Hni Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,520.4%.

