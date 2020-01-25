Pitney Bowes Inc has the Highest Level of Cash in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (PBI, SCS, MSA, MLHR, KBAL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Pitney Bowes Inc ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Steelcase Inc-A is next with a CE of $283. Msa Safety Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $134.

Herman Miller follows with a CE of $105, and Kimball Intl -B rounds out the top five with a CE of $99.

