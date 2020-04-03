Msa Safety Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (MSA, MLHR, TILE, KNL, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.42. Following is Herman Miller with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83. Interface Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.79.

Knoll Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.64, and Hni Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.63.

