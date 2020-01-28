Msa Safety Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (MSA, KBAL, KNL, MLHR, TILE)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.09. Following is Kimball Intl -B with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27.

Herman Miller follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27, and Interface Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

