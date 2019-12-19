Msa Safety Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio (MSA, HNI, KNL, MLHR, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 45.63. Hni Corp is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.78. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.36.

Herman Miller follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.02, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.89.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steelcase Inc-A on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Steelcase Inc-A have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor Steelcase Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.