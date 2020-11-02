Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, KNL, TILE, MLHR, PBI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.55. Knoll Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 1.25. Interface Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.09.

Herman Miller follows with a EV/Sales of 1.08, and Pitney Bowes Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.95.

