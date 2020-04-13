Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Calgon Carbon (CCC, HWKN, TG, CBT, KOP)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Calgon Carbon ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 150.39. Hawkins Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.05. Tredegar Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.43.

Cabot Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.89, and Koppers Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.37.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Calgon Carbon on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Calgon Carbon have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Calgon Carbon for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.