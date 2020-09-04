Transdigm Group has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (TDG, MRCY, HEI, TDY, HRS)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Transdigm Group ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 7.84. Following is Mercury Systems with a EV/Sales of 7.52. Heico Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 6.03.

Teledyne Tech follows with a EV/Sales of 4.69, and Harris Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 4.20.

