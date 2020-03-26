Shares of Mercury Systems Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (MRCY, TDG, HEI, AVAV, HRS)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Mercury Systems ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.88. Transdigm Group is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.34. Heico Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.29.

Aerovironment In follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.22, and Harris Corp rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.93.

