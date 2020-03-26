Garmin Ltd is Among the Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.07. Following is Harman Intl with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.67. Since that call, shares of Gopro Inc-Cl A have fallen 30.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.