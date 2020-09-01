Garmin Ltd is Among the Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (GRMN, HAR, UEIC, GPRO, ZAGG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Garmin Ltd ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.06. Following is Harman Intl with a EV/Sales of 1.19. Universal Elec ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.18.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a EV/Sales of 0.47, and Zagg Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.45.

