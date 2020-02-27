Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CHK, AR, WLL, GPOR, MR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Chesapeake Energ ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Antero Resources with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Whiting Petroleu ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

Gulfport Energy follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14, and Montage Resources Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17.

