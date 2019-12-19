Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Qad Inc-A (QADA, GWRE, PEGA, PCTY, PAYC)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Qad Inc-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 307.85. Guidewire Softwa is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 245.48. Pegasystems Inc ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 140.07.

Paylocity Holdin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 139.50, and Paycom Software rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 135.66.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qad Inc-A on September 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Qad Inc-A have risen 23.2%. We continue to monitor Qad Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.