Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SAH, GPI, AN, PAG, MUSA)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Autonation Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Penske Automotiv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

