Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SAH, GPI, AN, PAG, MUSA)

Written on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 2:29am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Autonation Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Penske Automotiv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Penske Automotiv on February 5th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Penske Automotiv have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Penske Automotiv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

