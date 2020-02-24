Top 5 Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (SAH, GPI, AN, PAG, MUSA)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Group 1 Automoti with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Autonation Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.
Penske Automotiv follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05, and Murphy Usa Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Penske Automotiv on February 5th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Penske Automotiv have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Penske Automotiv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio sonic automoti-a group 1 automoti autonation inc penske automotiv murphy usa inc