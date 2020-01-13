Schwab (Charles) is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (SCHW, GHL, IBKR, LPLA, ITG)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Schwab (Charles) ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 74.16. Following is Greenhill & Co with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.91. Interactive Brok ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.76.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.32, and Investment Tech rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.53.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Schwab (Charles) on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $39.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Schwab (Charles) have risen 21.8%. We continue to monitor Schwab (Charles) for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.