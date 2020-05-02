Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media in the Broadcasting Industry (HMTV, TRCO, NXST, GTN, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Hemisphere Media ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.58. Tribune Media -A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.11. Nexstar Media-A ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.08.

Gray Television follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.91, and Tegna Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.72.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tribune Media -A on August 22nd, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Tribune Media -A have risen 27.4%. We continue to monitor Tribune Media -A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.