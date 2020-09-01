Chegg Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (CHGG, BFAM, ABCD, LOPE, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 15.64. Following is Bright Horizons with a EV/Sales of 5.76. Cambium Learning ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 4.54.

Grand Canyon Edu follows with a EV/Sales of 4.52, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.61.

