Shares of Omega Flex Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (OFLX, PRLB, ROLL, IEX, GGG)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Omega Flex Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 10.39. Following is Proto Labs Inc with a EV/Sales of 6.89. Rbc Bearings Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 6.49.

Idex Corp follows with a EV/Sales of 5.84, and Graco Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 5.77.

