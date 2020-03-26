Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BBSI, KELYA, MAN, GPX, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Barrett Bus Svcs ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Kelly Services-A is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Manpowergroup In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.15.

Gp Strategies follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.20, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.21.

