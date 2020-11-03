Top 5 Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio (TBI, KELYA, MAN, GPX, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Trueblue Inc ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.35. Kelly Services-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.48. Manpowergroup In ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.61.

Gp Strategies follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.41, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Manpowergroup In on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $93.75. Since that call, shares of Manpowergroup In have fallen 28.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.