Manpowergroup In has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (MAN, KELYA, TBI, GPX, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Manpowergroup In ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.48. Kelly Services-A is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.10. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.47.

Gp Strategies follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.46, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.56.

