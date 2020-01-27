Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kelly Services-A (KELYA, BBSI, MAN, TBI, GPX)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.13. Following is Barrett Bus Svcs with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. Manpowergroup In ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26.

Trueblue Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.36, and Gp Strategies rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Trueblue Inc on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Trueblue Inc have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor Trueblue Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.