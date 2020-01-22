Kelly Services-A is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (KELYA, MAN, TBI, GPX, BBSI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Manpowergroup In is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

Gp Strategies follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12, and Barrett Bus Svcs rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Barrett Bus Svcs and will alert subscribers who have BBSI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.