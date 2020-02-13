Wex Inc is Among the Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (WEX, GPN, PYPL, DST, MA)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wex Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 175.93. Global Payments is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 94.36. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 76.52.

Dst Systems Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 70.55, and Mastercard Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.85.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dst Systems Inc on January 10th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Dst Systems Inc have risen 15.1%. We continue to monitor Dst Systems Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.