Visa Inc-Class A has the Highest Level of Cash in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (V, MA, PYPL, ADP, GPN)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Visa Inc-Class A ranks highest with a CE of $15,000. Following is Mastercard Inc-A with a CE of $8,000. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.

Automatic Data follows with a CE of $3,000, and Global Payments rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Payments on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Payments have risen 21.7%. We continue to monitor Global Payments for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.