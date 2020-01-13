Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (WEX, GPN, PYPL, DST, MA)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wex Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 174.10. Following is Global Payments with a a price to cash flow ratio of 89.12. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.88.

Dst Systems Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 70.55, and Mastercard Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 63.18.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mastercard Inc-A on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $280.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have risen 11.1%. We continue to monitor Mastercard Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.