Top 5 Companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (V, MA, PYPL, GPN, SQ)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Visa Inc-Class A ranks highest with a CE of $15,000. Mastercard Inc-A is next with a CE of $8,000. Paypal Holdings ranks third highest with a CE of $6,000.

Global Payments follows with a CE of $1,000, and Square Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Visa Inc-Class A and will alert subscribers who have V in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.