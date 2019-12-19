Shares of Paypal Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (PYPL, MA, CATM, GPN, V)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Paypal Holdings ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 40.86. Following is Mastercard Inc-A with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 40.56. Cardtronics Pl-A ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.81.

Global Payments follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 30.57, and Visa Inc-Class A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 28.50.

