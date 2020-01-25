Shares of Amgen Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Biotechnology Industry (AMGN, GILD, CELG, ABBV, BIIB)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Amgen Inc ranks highest with a CE of $42,000. Following is Gilead Sciences with a CE of $37,000. Celgene Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.

Abbvie Inc follows with a CE of $10,000, and Biogen Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $7,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Abbvie Inc on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Abbvie Inc have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Abbvie Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.