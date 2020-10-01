Concert Pharmace has the Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Biotechnology Industry (CNCE, PDLI, UTHR, GILD, BIIB)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Concert Pharmace ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 0.27. Following is Pdl Biopharma In with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 0.91. United Therapeut ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.95, and Biogen Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.30.

