Amgen Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (AMGN, GILD, CELG, ABBV, BIIB)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Amgen Inc ranks highest with a CE of $42,000. Gilead Sciences is next with a CE of $37,000. Celgene Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $12,000.
Abbvie Inc follows with a CE of $10,000, and Biogen Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $7,000.
