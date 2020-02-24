Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (GE, CSL, MMM, RAVN, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

General Electric ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.60. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74.

Raven Industries follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Honeywell Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Honeywell Intl in search of a potential trend change.