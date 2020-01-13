Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (RAVN, CSL, GE, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Raven Industries ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.40. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.84. General Electric ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.18.

Roper Technologi follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.20, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.59.

