Shares of General Electric Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.49. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.44. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.59.

Honeywell Intl follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.13, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.19.

