Shares of General Electric Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, HON, MMM, ROP, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
General Electric ranks highest with a CE of $82,000. Following is Honeywell Intl with a CE of $11,000. 3M Co ranks third highest with a CE of $4,000.
Roper Technologi follows with a CE of $671, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $380.
