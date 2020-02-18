Shares of Carlisle Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (CSL, ROP, HON, MMM, GE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,855.1%. Following is Roper Technologi with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,289.5%. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,062.0%.

3M Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,455.0%, and General Electric rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,118.4%.

