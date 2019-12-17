Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL, ROP, HON, MMM, GE)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,855.1%. Roper Technologi is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,289.5%. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,062.0%.
3M Co follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,455.0%, and General Electric rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,118.4%.
