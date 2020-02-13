Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, CSL, RAVN, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 37.42. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.30. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.09.

Roper Technologi follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.00, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.98.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.