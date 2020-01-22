General Electric has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, CSL, MMM, HON, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

General Electric ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.61. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell Intl follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84, and Raven Industries rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.85.

