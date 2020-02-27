General Electric has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, CSL, RAVN, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.76. Carlisle Cos Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.00. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.30.

3M Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.54, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.80.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.