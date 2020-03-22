Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Northrop Grumman in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (NOC, BA, UTX, RTN, GD)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Northrop Grumman ranks highest with a CE of $11,000. Boeing Co/The is next with a CE of $10,000. United Tech Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $9,000.

Raytheon Co follows with a CE of $3,000, and General Dynamics rounds out the top five with a CE of $3,000.

