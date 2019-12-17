Aerovironment In is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (AVAV, AIR, GD, CUB, ESL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Aerovironment In ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 11.7%. Aar Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,468.0%. General Dynamics ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,582.9%.

Cubic Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,697.6%, and Esterline Tech rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,960.6%.

